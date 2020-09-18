CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted for public indecency outside Moline Target

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Do you recognize this car? If so, the Moline Police department wants to hear from you.

Officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they want to identify and find the individual driving it after an incident on August 22, 2020.

Police say the person driving this 2000′s model black Monte Carlo exposed himself to the victim who was parked next to her at Target in Moline. The victim described him as a dark skinned male Hispanic in his 20′s.

If you know who this might be, call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.