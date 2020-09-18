CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted for shoplifting at Moline Wal-Mart

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - If you recognize this suspect, the Moline Police would like you to get in touch with them.

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for this unknown female, who they say committed a retail theft of baby clothes at Moline Wal-Mart on August 21.

She is described as having dreadlocks that are dyed red and was wearing a white and black striped shirt.

Police say she left Walmart driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer. Moline Police say they located her and attempted a traffic stop, but she fled from police, driving recklessly into oncoming traffic. She ran a traffic light and nearly hit two vehicles. According to officers, there was a male, black passenger and three children in the car.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.