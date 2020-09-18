Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted for shoplifting at Moline Wal-Mart

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for this unknown female, who they say committed a retail theft of baby clothes at Moline Wal-Mart on August 21.
The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for this unknown female, who they say committed a retail theft of baby clothes at Moline Wal-Mart on August 21.(Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - If you recognize this suspect, the Moline Police would like you to get in touch with them.

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for this unknown female, who they say committed a retail theft of baby clothes at Moline Wal-Mart on August 21.

She is described as having dreadlocks that are dyed red and was wearing a white and black striped shirt.

Police say she left Walmart driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer. Moline Police say they located her and attempted a traffic stop, but she fled from police, driving recklessly into oncoming traffic. She ran a traffic light and nearly hit two vehicles. According to officers, there was a male, black passenger and three children in the car.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted on exploitation charges

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police need your help in locating a wanted man. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for 22-year-old Shawn Culmer.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted for public indecency outside Moline Target

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Do you recognize this car? If so, the Moline Police department wants to hear from you.

News

Sterling police make arrests related to furniture store burglary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Sterling Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a September 1st burglary at Sterling Furniture.

News

Suspects in multi-city chase that ended in Moline face new charges out of Scott County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Arrest warrants have been issued out of Scott County by the Bettendorf Police Department for two men following a police chase that ended in Moline on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Jo Daviess County warns residents of Social Security scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving reports of a possible phone scam involving the Social Security Office.

News

Rock Island Co. seeing higher case counts of COVID-19; Scott Co. reports additional death due to virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials in Rock Island County are seeing higher case counts and Scott County has reported a new death due to COVID-19.

Back To School

North Scott Community School District expects to quarantine over 200 high school students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Superintendent Stutting says they have applied to the state to go online until October 5.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: Breast cancer screenings decline during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marcia Lense
Health professionals saw a decline in mammogram appointments, which could lead to more undetected cancers.

News

Illinois officials report over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 268,207 cases, including 8,392 deaths.

Health

Midday Medical: Breast cancer screenings decline

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health professionals saw a decline in mammogram appointments, which could lead to more undetected cancers.