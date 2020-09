Davenport Public Library releases new ‘OWL’ wifi schedule

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Public Library released its new OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library) schedule on Friday.

The OWL helps provide free wifi service to local families in need.

The OWL visits the following parks and schools in September and October.

Mondays: Fejervary Park 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. & Centennial Park 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Tuesdays: Goose Creek Park 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. & Jackson Elementary 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesdays: Sunderbruch Park 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. & Emeis Park 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Thursdays: Eastern Ave Park 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. & Slattery Park 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Saturdays: Sunderbruch Park 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Emeis Park 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Eastern Ave. park 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., & Madison Elementary 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The library says more days and times will be added in the future.

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832.

