Davenport to ramp up riverfront construction next week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport says that construction along the riverfront will reach a new level of “extreme renovation” next week.

According to the city’s website on the Better Roads Davenport project, improvements to the sewer main on Main Street, a water main replacement on River Drive, and repairs to the seawall between Marquette and the Crescent Bridge will add to detours along River Drive.

Here are some of the noise and traffic changes the city says to expect while the project is underway:

• Expect noise on Main Street on Tuesday, September 22 as new sewer pipe is put into place from south of River Drive

• River Drive will be entirely closed between Brady and Main Street for water main replacement from Monday, September 21 to approximately Saturday, October 10

• Repairs to the seawall railing between Marquette and the Crescent bridge will begin on Monday, September 21. Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution when traveling through the construction zone. Occasional temporary closures will be necessary for construction traffic. Cyclists should ride at slower speeds through the area and expect possible stops.

• Harrison Street has closed south of River Drive for rail crossing restoration in this area

• Microsurfacing on W Locust between Marquette and Gaines and between Ripley and Harrison, as well as Northwest Blvd between Cedar and Division is complete. There will be lane reductions Sunday, September 20 through Tuesday, September 22 for re-striping.

• E 29th St will be closed between LeClaire and Jefferson through Wednesday, September 30 for water main repairs.

You can find the latest updates to road construction in Davenport at the Better Roads Davenport website or through the Davenport Direct alert app.

