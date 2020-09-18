News
Weather
Sports
Decision 2020
Livestream
Back to School and Beyond
Home
News
Storm Recovery
International
National
Decision 2020
State
Livestream
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings
Weather Maps
River Levels
Traffic Cams
Iowa Road Conditions
Illinois Road Conditions
Sports
Spotlight Athlete
Highlight Zone
Highlight Zone Scoreboard
Video
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Hello Quad Cities
Community Calendar
Paula Sands Live
Contact Us/Submit Idea
Newsletter
Midday Medical
Back to School and Beyond
MomsEveryday
TV6 Investigates
COVID-19 Map
Learn United
Submit Photos & Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Advertisement
DC Nathan Fisher Helping Change North Defense
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
|
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Sports
Bettendorf parent of Iowa football player thrilled with Big Ten’s decision to play this fall
Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT
|
By
Joey Donia
Bettendorf’s Jay Kallenberger is thrilled his son Mark will get the opportunity to play football this fall
News
Iowa’s director of athletics, head football coach, release statement following Big Ten announcement
Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT
|
By
KWQC Staff
University of Iowa’s Director of Athletics Gary Barta and head football coach, Kirk Ferentz, have released statements following the Big Ten Conference announcement that was made Tuesday morning.
Sports
Tuesday Sports Broadcast : Watch High School Volleyball & Cross Country Highlights
Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:11 AM CDT
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM: North Scott vs Central VB, Muscatine vs Assumption VB, Central DeWitt vs North VB, Marquette vs Northeast VB, North Scott Boys & Girls XC invite
National
School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered
Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.
Latest News
National
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic
Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic
Sports
Davenport Central freshman setting records at remarkable pace
Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:53 AM CDT
|
By
Joey Donia
Davenport Central freshman Hannah Cousins is rewriting the record books for Central’s swimming program.
Sports
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
By
Joey Donia
Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.
News
East Moline hosts BMX state qualifier
Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
By
Michael Tilka
The comes as the state championships will be held later this month in Rockford
Sports
Highlight Zone - Week 3
Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
|
By
Kevin Kohr
All the highlights from week 3 of the fall football season.
Sports
Assumption beats Marion 42-0
Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:09 AM CDT
Watch highlights from Assumption’s 42-0 win over Marion