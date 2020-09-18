Advertisement

Four Sterling police officers honored for saving child trapped in apartment fire last year

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Four officers from the Sterling Police Department will be honored Friday evening for saving a child during an apartment fire in June 2019.

Officers Mark Mendoza, Frank Hopes, Tabatha Justice and Mackenzie Barnhart will receive commendations.

The officers are being recognized for quick action in rescuing a 12-year-old who was trapped in the apartment.

