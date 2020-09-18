Friday is National Cheeseburger Day

(KWQC) - A day to celebrate! Not only is it Friday, but it is also National Cheeseburger Day!

According to National Today’s website, the holiday is courtesy of Lion Sternberger who was making burgers in his dad’s sandwich shop in 1926. Working at the “Rite Spot” in Pasadena, California, out of curiosity he added a piece of cheese to the hamburger. The rest is history!

