Home “total loss” after rural West Burlington fire

(WSAZ)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A single family home is considered a “total loss” after a fire in the Westwood Hills Drive area of rural West Burlington on Thursday evening.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. in rural West Burlington to find heavy smoke and fire in the home, according to a press release. Officials say the fire was under control by 5:30 p.m. and declared extinguished by 6 p.m.

One adult is home at the time of the fire and sustained minor injuries, the department says the individual was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department says the home sustained major damage during the fire and is considered a total loss. Officials also report one family pet died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious.

Burlington firefighters were assisted at the scene by y firefighters from West Burlington, Danville, Mediapolis, and Gladstone Fire Departments.

According to a press release, no other injuries were sustained at the scene.

