Illinois officials report 2,120 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Friday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

• Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s

• DeKalb County: 1 infant

• DuPage County: 1 male 40s

• Edgar County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

• Franklin County: 1 male 50s

• Lake County: 1 male 80s

• McHenry County: 1 male 60s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s

• Will County: 1 male 70s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 11 – September 17 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,918 tests in Illinois for a total of 4,982,856.

As of Thursday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 329 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

