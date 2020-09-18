Iowa officials report 1,259 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 1,259 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officials reported a total of 78,227 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 10.8% and 1,258 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 6,797 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 726,065.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 281 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 55 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 91 are in the ICU.

