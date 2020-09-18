Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,259 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Friday

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 1,259 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officials reported a total of 78,227 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 10.8% and 1,258 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 6,797 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 726,065.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 281 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 55 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 91 are in the ICU.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday is National Cheeseburger Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Friday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day.

News

North Scott Community School District expects to quarantine over 200 high school students

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Hear from outgoing US ambassador to China on US-China relationship

Updated: 6 hours ago
Speaking to CNN’s David Culver in Beijing, China, the outgoing US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad denounced Beijing’s initial handling of coronavirus, saying that, “what could have been contained in Wuhan ended up becoming a worldwide pandemic.”

News

What is the Illinois Fair Tax amendment

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Illinois voters will answer a yes or no question regarding the state’s income tax on Nov. 3.

Latest News

News

WIU response time to shooting on campus

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kevin Kohr
Officials arrived on scene just two minutes after a call of an incident at the residence hall on campus.

VOD Recordings

WIU response time to shooting on campus

Updated: 12 hours ago
Officials arrived on scene just two minutes after a call of an incident at the residence hall on campus.

News

North Scott High School to close temporarily after 11 test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
North Scott High School is temporarily closing due to 11 positive COVID-19 tests within their school. Superintendent Joe Stutting says the school will be closed Friday and Monday, hoping to turn to virtual learning until October 5.

News

Home “total loss” after rural West Burlington fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A single family home is considered a “total loss” after a fire in the Westwood Hills Drive area of rural West Burlington on Thursday evening.

News

Sterling police make arrests related to furniture store burglary

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Sterling Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a September 1st burglary at Sterling Furniture.

News

Suspects in multi-city chase that ended in Moline face new charges out of Scott County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Arrest warrants have been issued out of Scott County by the Bettendorf Police Department for two men following a police chase that ended in Moline on Wednesday.