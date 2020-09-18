Advertisement

Mid-Week Motivation: Breaking the Drama

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about “drama” in our lives. This second segment interview spends time on how to get serious about breaking the drama triangle that can exist in relationships---even with strangers (like when you get angry as a motorist or are on the receiving end of “road rage”). The key is to take responsibility for your role in the "Drama Triangle” (victim--persecutor--rescuer). Another top tip according to Khawaja is “Don’t Assume the Worst” in an exchange or situation. Watch the segment to learn more.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Mandala Integrative Medicine / 2206 E 52nd St, Ste A / Davenport, IA / (563) 355-7411

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

2020 Tax Advice for Retirees, COVID Relief

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
2020 has been a topsy-turvy year for all of us. Americans need to be mindful about the tax implications of the financial fall out including the money received as part of the CARES ACT.

News

North Scott Community School District expects to quarantine over 200 high school students

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

What is the Illinois Fair Tax amendment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Illinois voters will answer a yes or no question regarding the state’s income tax on Nov. 3.

News

WIU response time to shooting on campus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Kohr
Officials arrived on scene just two minutes after a call of an incident at the residence hall on campus.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

WIU response time to shooting on campus

Updated: 9 hours ago
Officials arrived on scene just two minutes after a call of an incident at the residence hall on campus.

News

North Scott High School to close temporarily after 11 test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
North Scott High School is temporarily closing due to 11 positive COVID-19 tests within their school. Superintendent Joe Stutting says the school will be closed Friday and Monday, hoping to turn to virtual learning until October 5.

News

Home “total loss” after rural West Burlington fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A single family home is considered a “total loss” after a fire in the Westwood Hills Drive area of rural West Burlington on Thursday evening.

News

Sterling police make arrests related to furniture store burglary

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Sterling Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a September 1st burglary at Sterling Furniture.

News

Suspects in multi-city chase that ended in Moline face new charges out of Scott County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Arrest warrants have been issued out of Scott County by the Bettendorf Police Department for two men following a police chase that ended in Moline on Wednesday.

News

Jo Daviess County warns residents of Social Security scam

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving reports of a possible phone scam involving the Social Security Office.