Mid-Week Motivation: Breaking the Drama

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about “drama” in our lives. This second segment interview spends time on how to get serious about breaking the drama triangle that can exist in relationships---even with strangers (like when you get angry as a motorist or are on the receiving end of “road rage”). The key is to take responsibility for your role in the "Drama Triangle” (victim--persecutor--rescuer). Another top tip according to Khawaja is “Don’t Assume the Worst” in an exchange or situation. Watch the segment to learn more.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Mandala Integrative Medicine / 2206 E 52nd St, Ste A / Davenport, IA / (563) 355-7411

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.