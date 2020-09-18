Advertisement

Mid-Week Motivation: Defining “Drama”

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about “drama” in our lives. This first segment interview spends time defining drama as a concept that exists within relationships and the “Drama Triangle" which requires a victim--persecutor--rescuer.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Mandala Integrative Medicine / 2206 E 52nd St, Ste A / Davenport, IA / (563) 355-7411

