Mid-Week Motivation: Defining “Drama”
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about “drama” in our lives. This first segment interview spends time defining drama as a concept that exists within relationships and the “Drama Triangle" which requires a victim--persecutor--rescuer.
Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”
