Mid-Week Motivation: Defining “Drama”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about “drama” in our lives. This first segment interview spends time defining drama as a concept that exists within relationships and the “Drama Triangle" which requires a victim--persecutor--rescuer.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Mandala Integrative Medicine / 2206 E 52nd St, Ste A / Davenport, IA / (563) 355-7411

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.