PV Student Achieves Girl Scout Gold

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Congratulations to Ramya Subramaniam! She is an interview guest on PSL because of her achievement of having earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve, by creating a sustainable school supply program for students in need.

She came up with the fantastic idea of recycling “gently-used” school supplies that would normally get tossed in the garbage as kids empty lockers at the end of the school session. Half-empty notebooks, unused folders, intact erasers,. and pencils (that have never been sharpened) can be given to students who would otherwise not be able to afford to buy all-new merchandise.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis ending in-person classes early, Ramya collected more than 600 supplies. Students and other community members heard about her mission to reduce the environmental impact of school supplies, bringing Ramya hundreds of lightly used items. Going into the new school year, more than 30 students (via an outreach program at a church in Milan, Illinois) have already received supplies from Ramya’s program.

After attending a service-learning trip to Peru, Ramya realized that her school supplies could make a big difference for students across the world. Her school supply program will first connect donations with local students in need, including a growing Myanmar refugee population in the Quad Cities, and eventually, distribute supplies across the world for those in need.

Ramya Subramaniam is a senior at Pleasant Valley High School.

