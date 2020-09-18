Advertisement

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERRARD, IL (KWQC) -

Sherrard high school is using instrument covers, practicing outside, and using special masks to stay safe while making music.

In nice weather the band is practicing outside with their seats spaced six feet apart.

“When we are inside we have masks that have a little slit in them so when they put their mouthpieces in it keeps aerosols and particles from coming out of the sides and we also have bell covers that we put on the ends of the instruments,” says David Grayson, Director of Bands at Sherrard.

He says fall marching band competitions have been canceled, but may move into the spring.

Despite the changes and cancellations, everyone is excited to be back making music together again.

“Band has been a huge part of my life since I was in 6th grade and so being able to do something with band even if it’s distanced even if it’s masked up or anything, being able to do that is really really important to me,” says Evan Gagliardo, senior at Sherrard. “Hopefully we can get some activities in and keep a positive attitude about it because it’s me and the rest of my class that set the standard for how we are supposed to be acting and our attitude and making sure we have a positive mindset about everything that’s going on is like paramount so just going forward with a smile on my face, that’s my plan.”

