Advertisement

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.(Source: Census/CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

A new report released Thursday also said it could result in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina losing $500 million annually in federal funding for healthcare for its neediest residents.

Scenarios modeled by statisticians Jonathan Auerbach and Steve Pierson showed that if the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident ends in September, without an extra month, California, Ohio, or Idaho could gain congressional seats, while Florida or Montana could lose seats they otherwise might have gotten.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

News

What is the Illinois Fair Tax amendment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Illinois voters will answer a yes or no question regarding the state’s income tax on Nov. 3.

Latest News

News

WIU response time to shooting on campus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Kohr
Officials arrived on scene just two minutes after a call of an incident at the residence hall on campus.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

VOD Recordings

WIU response time to shooting on campus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officials arrived on scene just two minutes after a call of an incident at the residence hall on campus.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

North Scott High School announces temporarily closure following 11 positive cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
North Scott High School is temporarily closing due to 11 positive COVID-19 tests within their school. Superintendent Joe Stutting says the school will be closed Friday and Monday, hoping to turn to virtual learning until October 5.

VOD Recordings

North Scott High School closed due to COVID-19 - afternoon information

Updated: 8 hours ago
North Scott High School temporarily closes due to 11 positive COVID-19 cases in one week.