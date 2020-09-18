Advertisement

Sunny & Cooler Today

Northeast winds will keep temps well below normal
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunny skies and chilly temperatures headline our weather heading into the last weekend of summer.  NE winds will keep us to the mid and upper 60s today and tomorrow.  Tonight with lighter winds and clear skies we should cool off into the low 40s, easily the coldest morning in quite some time.  Sunny skies and gradually warming temps will commence Sunday and continue into all of next week when we eventually hit the low 80s by Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler.  High: 68°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler.  High: 68°.

