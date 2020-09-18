WIU response time to shooting on campus

Macomb, Illinois (KWQC) - Western Illinois freshman, Kavion Poplous, is in custody, charged with attempted first degree murder. Officials say he shot his roommate in Thompson Hall on the campus of Western Illinois University in Macomb. A quick response time helped them identify a suspect in the shooting quickly.

Public safety officers responded to the call at the residence hall in just about two minutes after they received the call at around 10:30 on Tuesday night to help students vacate the building. Residents of Thompson Hall were moved to Western Hall until just around 3AM on Wednesday. Several other surrounding agencies also responded to secure the scene.

The campus will review emergency response plans to figure out what went well or what they could do better if a similar situation should arise.

Students returned to class on Thursday and counselors are available to all students who need them.

