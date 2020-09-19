Advertisement

Cool Sunshine Saturday, then Milder Weather Sunday

Warmer Temperatures Into Next Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After a chilly start to the day (lows in the 30′s and 40′s!), we’ll see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures rebounding into the middle to upper 60′s. Look for a few clouds passing by this evening, followed by a sunny and breezy Sunday ahead. Lows will settle into the 40′s, with highs reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Don’t look for much change over the upcoming work week. Expect sunshine and a few clouds here and there, with readings in the 70′s, eventually climbing into the low 80′s

TODAY: Cool sunshine. High: 67°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and not as cool. Low: 45°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit milder. High: 72°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

