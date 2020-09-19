CribFest Pumpkin Patch opens for 2020 season

COAL VALLEY, Illinois (KWQC) - The CribFest Pumpkin Patch in Coal Valley starts it’s 2020 season on Saturday, September 19th. It’ll be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm from now through Halloween, weather permitting, at the Corn Crib Nursery.

They cleared an additional 5 acres of property and spaced out a fun zone to create a family-friendly open-air experience to enjoy fall activities.

Admission for toddlers and seniors, 62 and up are free. Everyone ages 4 to 61 is $10.

Pay to play Pumpkin Cannon, Pumpkin Slingshots, and Paintball Target Range will be open starting Saturday, September 26th.

The Corn Crib Nursery is located at 6924 US Route 150, Coal Valley, Illinois 61240.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

