Davenport Memorial Vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg planned for tonight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In response to the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7:00 p.m. outside the Federal building in downtown Davenport.

Organizers encourage those attending to wear a mask and respect social distancing protocols.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

