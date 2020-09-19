Davenport Memorial Vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg planned for tonight
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In response to the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7:00 p.m. outside the Federal building in downtown Davenport.
Organizers encourage those attending to wear a mask and respect social distancing protocols.
More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.