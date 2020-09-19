Advertisement

Davenport Memorial Vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg planned for tonight

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In response to the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7:00 p.m. outside the Federal building in downtown Davenport.

Organizers encourage those attending to wear a mask and respect social distancing protocols.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thurgood Brooks, founder of “The Resolution,” announces he’s running for Rock Island Mayor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Brooks is the founder of The Resolution, a group made up of multi-racial community members working to address the relationship between law enforcement and residents in the Quad Cities.

News

Flags to be flown at half staff today in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
Governor Kim Reynolds and President Donald Trump have ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on September 19, 2020 in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Illinois officials report 2,529 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
2,529 new daily cases is the third highest daily total over the past 30 days

News

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Marci Clark
Sherrard is taking multiple precautions to keep their music students safe.

Latest News

News

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT

News

Davenport to ramp up riverfront construction next week

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The city of Davenport says that construction along the riverfront will reach a new level of “extreme renovation” next week.

News

Four Sterling police officers honored for saving child trapped in apartment fire last year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Officers Mark Mendoza, Frank Hopes, Tabatha Justice and Mackenzie Barnhart will receive commendations.

News

Moline city officials say derecho cleanup will be 99% complete by Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
City officials say this is one week ahead of its original projected completion date.

News

Davenport Public Library releases new ‘OWL’ wifi schedule

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The OWL helps provide free wifi service to local families in need.

Illinois News

Rock Island among 24 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Bureau and Jo Daviess counties are also at warning level.