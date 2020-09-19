Flags to be flown at half staff today in honor of Justice Ginsburg

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - All flags in Iowa are to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in remembrance and honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to Governor Kim Reynold’s orders. Ginsburg passed away Friday afternoon at 87 years old due to metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993 to 2020.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to passionately serving her country through the law,” says Gov. Reynolds. “From caring for her family while working her way through law school to reaching the highest court in our land, she blazed a trail that inspires others to answer the call to serve. Her life of service deserves the utmost respect and admiration. My thoughts go out to her family and all who have been touched by the legacy she leaves behind.”

Governor Reynolds' order is in accordance with President Donald Trump’s proclamation to lower all U..S flags for the day as well.

Anyone with a United States flag is encouraged to fly flags at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Justice Ginsburg.

