Advertisement

Flags to be flown at half staff today in honor of Justice Ginsburg

FILE - In this July 31, 2014 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The fastest and surest path to marriage for same-sex couples in some parts of the United States would be for the Supreme Court to surprise everyone and decline to get involved in the issue right now. A decision by the justices to reject calls from all quarters to take up same-sex marriage would allow gay and lesbian couples in Indiana, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin to begin getting married almost immediately. Rulings in their favor have been put on hold while the Supreme Court considers their cases. Ginsburg appeared to be addressing that concern when she said in July that the court would not duck the issue as it did for years with bans on interracial marriage. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
FILE - In this July 31, 2014 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The fastest and surest path to marriage for same-sex couples in some parts of the United States would be for the Supreme Court to surprise everyone and decline to get involved in the issue right now. A decision by the justices to reject calls from all quarters to take up same-sex marriage would allow gay and lesbian couples in Indiana, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin to begin getting married almost immediately. Rulings in their favor have been put on hold while the Supreme Court considers their cases. Ginsburg appeared to be addressing that concern when she said in July that the court would not duck the issue as it did for years with bans on interracial marriage. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)(Cliff Owen | AP)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - All flags in Iowa are to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in remembrance and honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to Governor Kim Reynold’s orders. Ginsburg passed away Friday afternoon at 87 years old due to metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993 to 2020.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to passionately serving her country through the law,” says Gov. Reynolds. “From caring for her family while working her way through law school to reaching the highest court in our land, she blazed a trail that inspires others to answer the call to serve. Her life of service deserves the utmost respect and admiration. My thoughts go out to her family and all who have been touched by the legacy she leaves behind.”

Governor Reynolds' order is in accordance with President Donald Trump’s proclamation to lower all U..S flags for the day as well.

Anyone with a United States flag is encouraged to fly flags at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Justice Ginsburg.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report 2,529 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Saturday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
2,529 new daily cases is the third highest daily total over the past 30 days

News

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Sherrard is taking multiple precautions to keep their music students safe.

News

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Davenport to ramp up riverfront construction next week

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The city of Davenport says that construction along the riverfront will reach a new level of “extreme renovation” next week.

Latest News

News

Four Sterling police officers honored for saving child trapped in apartment fire last year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Officers Mark Mendoza, Frank Hopes, Tabatha Justice and Mackenzie Barnhart will receive commendations.

News

City officials say derecho cleanup will be 99% complete by Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
City officials say this is one week ahead of its original projected completion date.

News

Davenport Public Library releases new ‘OWL’ wifi schedule

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The OWL helps provide free wifi service to local families in need.

Illinois News

Rock Island among 24 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Bureau and Jo Daviess counties are also at warning level.

News

Illinois officials report 2,120 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths.

News

Friday is National Cheeseburger Day

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Friday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day.