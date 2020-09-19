Illinois officials report 2,529 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Saturday
2,529 new daily cases is the third highest daily total over the past 30 days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,529 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 272,856 cases, including 8,436 deaths.
In Rock Island County, the health department announced 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County remains at 75. Currently, 15 patients are hospitalized with the virus.
Rock Island County now has a total of 2,867 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began.
The new cases in Rock Island County include:
· 2 men in their 60s
· 2 men in their 50s
· 2 men in their 40s
· 2 men in their 30s
· 7 men in their 20s
· 1 man in his teens
· 3 boys in their teens
· 2 boys younger than 10
· 1 woman in her 90s
· 1 woman in her 80s
· 1 woman in her 70s
· 6 women in their 60s
· 1 woman in her 40s
· 1 woman in her 30s
· 2 women on their 20s
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from September 12 – September 18 is 3.6%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,057,142.
