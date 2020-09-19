Advertisement

Illinois officials report 2,529 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Saturday

2,529 new daily cases is the third highest daily total over the past 30 days
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,529 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 272,856 cases, including 8,436 deaths.

In Rock Island County, the health department announced 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County remains at 75. Currently, 15 patients are hospitalized with the virus.

Rock Island County now has a total of 2,867 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began.

The new cases in Rock Island County include:

· 2 men in their 60s

· 2 men in their 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 7 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 3 boys in their teens

· 2 boys younger than 10

· 1 woman in her 90s

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 6 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 2 women on their 20s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from September 12 – September 18 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,057,142.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flags to be flown at half staff today in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Governor Kim Reynolds and President Donald Trump have ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on September 19, 2020 in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Sherrard is taking multiple precautions to keep their music students safe.

News

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Davenport to ramp up riverfront construction next week

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The city of Davenport says that construction along the riverfront will reach a new level of “extreme renovation” next week.

Latest News

News

Four Sterling police officers honored for saving child trapped in apartment fire last year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Officers Mark Mendoza, Frank Hopes, Tabatha Justice and Mackenzie Barnhart will receive commendations.

News

City officials say derecho cleanup will be 99% complete by Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
City officials say this is one week ahead of its original projected completion date.

News

Davenport Public Library releases new ‘OWL’ wifi schedule

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The OWL helps provide free wifi service to local families in need.

Illinois News

Rock Island among 24 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Bureau and Jo Daviess counties are also at warning level.

News

Illinois officials report 2,120 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths.

News

Friday is National Cheeseburger Day

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Friday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day.