Illinois officials report 2,529 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,529 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 272,856 cases, including 8,436 deaths.

In Rock Island County, the health department announced 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County remains at 75. Currently, 15 patients are hospitalized with the virus.

Rock Island County now has a total of 2,867 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began.

The new cases in Rock Island County include:

· 2 men in their 60s

· 2 men in their 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 7 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 3 boys in their teens

· 2 boys younger than 10

· 1 woman in her 90s

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 6 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 2 women on their 20s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from September 12 – September 18 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,057,142.

