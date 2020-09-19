Advertisement

Iowa officials report 901 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Saturday

The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 901 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 901 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials reported a total of 79,128 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 10.8% and 1,264 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 6,121 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 732,186.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 282 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 34 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 81 are in the ICU.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested.

Coronavirus

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.

Coronavirus

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and FEDERICA NARANCIO
Many thousands of volunteers from minority groups are needed for huge clinical trials underway or about to begin.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus efforts may slow flu

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
The threat of flu season may be lowered this year because of all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report. But, officials are urging people not to become complacent.

Latest News

National

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

National

Drug shows promise in 1st largely minority COVID-19 study

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Switzerland-based Roche reported the results for tocilizumab, sold now as Actemra and RoActemra for treating rheumatoid arthritis and some other diseases.

Coronavirus

Working parents juggle work, remote learning

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT
|
About 25 million American parents are juggling work and remote learning for their kids.

News

Eldridge, 53rd Street Whitey’s temporarily close after two employees tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT

National Politics

Barr's comments on COVID lockdowns draw criticism

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
Attorney General William Barr drew fire for his comments comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery.

National

Trump insists ‘Democrats have no clue when it comes to law and order’

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
|
Trump insists ‘Democrats have no clue when it comes to law and order’