Iowa officials report 901 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 901 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials reported a total of 79,128 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 10.8% and 1,264 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 6,121 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 732,186.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 282 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 34 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 81 are in the ICU.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.