Potential COVID-19 exposure at private event in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Health Department is investigating potential COVID-19 exposures from a private event at an event center in Thomson, Illinois.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co, Illinois (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department is investigating potential COVID-19 exposures from a private event at an event center in Thomson, Illinois.

Health officials said an asymptomatic attendee of a private event at Majestic Pines Event Center was considered contagious during the September 12th event. Officials also said exposures could have occurred on that day from 5 PM to 10:30 PM.

The health department is advising everyone who visited the location during the event to limit their interactions with others until September 27th and monitor themselves for any symptom of COVID-19.

Health officials said they wanted to notify the public out of an abundance of caution due to the extended exposure, difficulty identifying close contacts, and limited adherence to Restore Illinois Phase 4 guidelines.

Individuals who visited at other times or were not at the private event are not believed to be at risk.

