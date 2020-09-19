Thurgood Brooks, founder of “The Resolution,” announces he’s running for Rock Island Mayor

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Thurgood Brooks announced on Saturday evening that he is running for Mayor of Rock Island. Brooks is the founder of The Resolution, a group made up of multi-racial community members working to address the relationship between law enforcement and residents in the Quad Cities.

In his announcement, Brooks emphasized the need to unify Rock Island and its developments. He’s discussed this in the past, specifically touching on Rock Island’s West end. Some of Brooks’ key points include building a “clean & green economy for good jobs and a healthier environment, with attractive and affordable housing, which will help Rock Island become a healthier and more stable community. Rock Island has the advantage of being a highly diverse community, and diversity generates creativity in all areas of life.”

The position of Mayor as well as Alderman Ward 1, 3, 5, and 7 will be voted on during April 6, 2021′s Municipal Election Ballot. Mayor Mike Thoms is running for reelection.

