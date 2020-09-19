Advertisement

Thurgood Brooks, founder of “The Resolution,” announces he’s running for Rock Island Mayor

Thurgood Brooks, founder of The Resolution, has announced he is running for Mayor of Rock Island.
Thurgood Brooks, founder of The Resolution, has announced he is running for Mayor of Rock Island.(MEG MCLAUGHLIN | Thurgood Brooks)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Thurgood Brooks announced on Saturday evening that he is running for Mayor of Rock Island. Brooks is the founder of The Resolution, a group made up of multi-racial community members working to address the relationship between law enforcement and residents in the Quad Cities.

In his announcement, Brooks emphasized the need to unify Rock Island and its developments. He’s discussed this in the past, specifically touching on Rock Island’s West end. Some of Brooks’ key points include building a “clean & green economy for good jobs and a healthier environment, with attractive and affordable housing, which will help Rock Island become a healthier and more stable community. Rock Island has the advantage of being a highly diverse community, and diversity generates creativity in all areas of life.”

The position of Mayor as well as Alderman Ward 1, 3, 5, and 7 will be voted on during April 6, 2021′s Municipal Election Ballot. Mayor Mike Thoms is running for reelection.

Click here to read more about Thurgood Brooks.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flags to be flown at half staff today in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Kim Reynolds and President Donald Trump have ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on September 19, 2020 in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Illinois officials report 2,529 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
2,529 new daily cases is the third highest daily total over the past 30 days

News

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Sherrard is taking multiple precautions to keep their music students safe.

News

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT

Latest News

News

Davenport to ramp up riverfront construction next week

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The city of Davenport says that construction along the riverfront will reach a new level of “extreme renovation” next week.

News

Four Sterling police officers honored for saving child trapped in apartment fire last year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Officers Mark Mendoza, Frank Hopes, Tabatha Justice and Mackenzie Barnhart will receive commendations.

News

Moline city officials say derecho cleanup will be 99% complete by Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
City officials say this is one week ahead of its original projected completion date.

News

Davenport Public Library releases new ‘OWL’ wifi schedule

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The OWL helps provide free wifi service to local families in need.

Illinois News

Rock Island among 24 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Bureau and Jo Daviess counties are also at warning level.

News

Illinois officials report 2,120 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths.