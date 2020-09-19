Advertisement

Warming Trend Arrives

Mild Temperatures to Enter Fall
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After getting through the coldest morning since the middle of May, we’re going up from here! Tomorrow morning temperatures will start in the mid-40s and end in the low 70s.Hazy skies will be on the return for Sunday, but we won’t see many clouds. The Quad Cities will see a slow rise in temperatures through the rest of the week, with highs close to 80 in the middle of the work week. Expect dry conditions and plenty of sunshine this week!

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 45°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 72°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT : Clearing skies. Low: 50°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

