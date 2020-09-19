Advertisement

Whiteside County investigating recent thefts

Officials said the suspect(s) stole air conditioner condenser units from outside businesses in the Sterling Industrial Park area off West LeFevre.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESIDE CO., Illinois (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is investigating recent thefts that occurred overnight from September 17 to September 18. Officials said the suspect(s) stole air conditioner condenser units from outside businesses in the Sterling Industrial Park area off West LeFevre.

Officials are asking for anyone who has seen anything suspicious or has any information about the thefts to contact Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044. You can also call Whiteside County Crime Stoppers 815-625-7867.

