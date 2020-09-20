Advertisement

Andrew Freund pleads guilty to three charges in death of 5-year-old son, AJ Freund

Photo: Crystal Lake Police Department
Photo: Crystal Lake Police Department(WNDU)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A northern Illinois man who was charged with murder for his role in the beating death of his 5-year-old son has pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. At a brief hearing, Andrew Freund Sr. pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated battery of a child, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop first-degree murder charges against him in the April 2019 death of Andrew “AJ” Freund. The boy’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder and was sentenced in July to 35 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shots fired on W 15th Street in Davenport, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
No injuries were reported, according to police.

News

Davenport Memorial Vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg planned for tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
In response to the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7:00 p.m. outside the Federal building in downtown Davenport.

News

Thurgood Brooks, founder of “The Resolution,” announces he’s running for Rock Island Mayor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Brooks is the founder of The Resolution, a group made up of multi-racial community members working to address the relationship between law enforcement and residents in the Quad Cities.

News

Flags to be flown at half staff today in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 6 hours ago
Governor Kim Reynolds and President Donald Trump have ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on September 19, 2020 in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report 2,529 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
2,529 new daily cases is the third highest daily total over the past 30 days

News

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Marci Clark
Sherrard is taking multiple precautions to keep their music students safe.

News

Sherrard band program adapts to pandemic

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT

News

Davenport to ramp up riverfront construction next week

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The city of Davenport says that construction along the riverfront will reach a new level of “extreme renovation” next week.

News

Four Sterling police officers honored for saving child trapped in apartment fire last year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Officers Mark Mendoza, Frank Hopes, Tabatha Justice and Mackenzie Barnhart will receive commendations.

News

Moline city officials say derecho cleanup will be 99% complete by Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
City officials say this is one week ahead of its original projected completion date.