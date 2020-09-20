Fall Doggie Fest in Rock Island Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Rock Island Parks and Recreation is hosting a Fall Doggie Fest Sunday afternoon, September 20th, from 1-3 pm at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park in Hasselroth Park.

There will be multiple dog market vendors, basket raffles, a dog kissing booth, an art project with your furry friend, and more.

The event is free and open to the public. All proceeds will go towards improvements to the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park.

The dog park is located at 28th Street and 78th Ave West across from the KOA Campgrounds on Andalusia Road.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.