Advertisement

Fall Doggie Fest in Rock Island Sunday

Rock Island Parks and Recreation is hosting a Fall Doggie Fest Sunday afternoon, September 20th, from 1-3 pm at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park in Hasselroth Park.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Rock Island Parks and Recreation is hosting a Fall Doggie Fest Sunday afternoon, September 20th, from 1-3 pm at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park in Hasselroth Park.

There will be multiple dog market vendors, basket raffles, a dog kissing booth, an art project with your furry friend, and more.

The event is free and open to the public. All proceeds will go towards improvements to the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park.

The dog park is located at 28th Street and 78th Ave West across from the KOA Campgrounds on Andalusia Road.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be held Monday in Rock Island

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A vigil in Rock Island for the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be held on Monday at the Rock Island County Justice Center parking lot on 3rd Avenue at 5 pm.

News

Andrew Freund pleads guilty to three charges in death of 5-year-old son, AJ Freund

Updated: 12 hours ago
Andrew Freund Sr. pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated battery of a child, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death.

News

Shots fired on W 15th Street in Davenport, police say

Updated: 13 hours ago
No injuries were reported, according to police.

News

Davenport Memorial Vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg planned for tonight

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
In response to the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7:00 p.m. outside the Federal building in downtown Davenport.

Latest News

News

Thurgood Brooks, founder of “The Resolution,” announces he’s running for Rock Island Mayor

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Brooks is the founder of The Resolution, a group made up of multi-racial community members working to address the relationship between law enforcement and residents in the Quad Cities.

News

Flags to be flown at half staff today in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 18 hours ago
Governor Kim Reynolds and President Donald Trump have ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on September 19, 2020 in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Illinois officials report 2,529 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
2,529 new daily cases is the third highest daily total over the past 30 days

Local

Potential COVID-19 exposure at private event in Whiteside County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Whiteside County Health Department is investigating potential COVID-19 exposures from a private event at an event center in Thomson, Illinois.

Local

Whiteside County investigating recent thefts

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials said the suspect(s) stole air conditioner condenser units from outside businesses in the Sterling Industrial Park area off West LeFevre.

Local

CribFest Pumpkin Patch opens for 2020 season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It’ll be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm from now through Halloween, weather permitting, at the Corn Crib Nursery.