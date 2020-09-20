Illinois reports 1,400+ new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Sunday, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 274,258 cases, including 8,450 deaths.

On Sunday health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 2,885. There are currently 16 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

County officials say the death toll remains at 75.

The new cases in Rock Island County are:

· 1 man in his 70s

· 1 man in his 60s

· 2 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 3 men in their 20s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 1 girl younger than 13

Illinois state health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from September 13 – September 19 is 3.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,011 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,105,153.

