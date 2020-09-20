Iowa officials report 881 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 881 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials reported a total of 80,009 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 10.8% and 1,265 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 5,793 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 737,979.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 269 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 46 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 73 are in the ICU.

