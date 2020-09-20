Advertisement

More Sunshine & Warmth Ahead

A Gradual Warming Trend This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A clear and cool morning will give way to sunny skies and milder conditions for your Sunday. Look for warm southerly winds warming temperatures into the lower to middle 70′s this afternoon. Skies will remain clear tonight as lows hover near the 50 degree mark. This week will feature a gradual warming trend, with daily sunshine and highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit milder. High: 72°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 50°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Look for more sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead--and not just for your Sunday!

Forecast

Warming Trend Arrives

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunday mild

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sunday will have temperatures starting in the mid-40s and ending in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Forecast

Warming Trend Arrives

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Cool Sunshine Today, then Milder Weather Sunday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT
A chilly start, followed by cool sunshine with highs in the 60's to near 70 degrees.

Forecast

Cold night,,, cool weekend!

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Coldest night since May ahead, then a nice weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
Coldest night since May ahead, then a nice weekend

Forecast

Cooler to end the week

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:33 AM CDT

Forecast

Cooler Temperatures to End Work Week

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast