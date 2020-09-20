More Sunshine & Warmth Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A clear and cool morning will give way to sunny skies and milder conditions for your Sunday. Look for warm southerly winds warming temperatures into the lower to middle 70′s this afternoon. Skies will remain clear tonight as lows hover near the 50 degree mark. This week will feature a gradual warming trend, with daily sunshine and highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit milder. High: 72°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 50°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

