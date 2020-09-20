Advertisement

Savanna police respond to drive-by shooting Sunday morning

Officials said there were no injuries and the incident is currently under investigation.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNA, Illinois (KWQC) - Police said a call came in at 3:33 am for a drive-by shooting of a residence at the 1000 block of Main Street in Savanna, Illinois. Officials said there were no injuries and the incident is currently under investigation.

