(CNN) - It is time to celebrate the most popular pizza ever - Sunday is National Pepperoni Pizza day.

The first pizza was reportedly created in 1889 by Raffaele Esposito. Since then, pizza has evolved.

People put a multitude of toppings from anchovies and pineapple to sausage and bacon, however, pepperoni remains the most popular.

According to the Huffington Post in 2019, 52 percent of Americans surveyed said pepperoni is their favorite pizza.

Whether you like your pizza Chicago style or New York style, thin and crispy or deep dish, Sunday is a day to celebrate the day by grabbing a pepperoni pizza.

