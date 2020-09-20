Vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be held Monday in Rock Island
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A vigil in Rock Island for the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be held on Monday at the Rock Island County Justice Center parking lot on 3rd Avenue at 5 pm. Organizers ask people who plan to attend to wear face masks and social distance.
