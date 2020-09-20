Warmer Temperatures to Start Fall

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Winds will calm overnight, and skies will remain milky through the middle of the week. Fall-like temperatures will remain through Monday, the last day of summer. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s for Monday morning. High temperatures will be warming to the upper 70s by Tuesday, and they will continue to reach close to 80 degrees with lows in the mid-50s through Saturday. The next best chance to see rain will be late next weekend as a cold front passes through Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 49°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Hazy, mild. High: 75°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild. Low: 52°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

