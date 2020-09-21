Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -

Tracy Diehl of the Henry County Humane Society---Geneseo Chapter, came on PSL with “Gentry”, a handsome black & white cat. Gentry is 2 years old and has been there since he was a tiny baby. Gentry is a loving black and white kitty, who has gotten overlooked for so long. He is kind and gentle, but can be a little shy sometimes. He loves attention and a good belly rub, but is not pushy. Perhaps that is why he has not been adopted?

They are lowering his adoption fee to $25 this week. You must have an approved application, so fill one out at www.henrycountyhumanesociety.org. And please feel free to call 3096 944-4868 with any questions.

Other cats featured during the segment were "Dutchess′ and “Milkshake”.

Henry County Humane Society--Geneseo Chapter / 14606 Roos Hill Rd / Geneseo, Illinois / (309) 944-4868

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.