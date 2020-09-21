Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher ‘will be missed dearly’ after he unexpectedly passed away

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf teachers and students are returning to school on Monday with heavy hearts.

Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher Keith Bonnstetter passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, school officials said in a statement on its website.

Bonnstetter, known to many students as “Bonn,” had been teaching Spanish at the high school since 2001.

School district officials described Bonnstetter as a “positive, compassionate and talented presence” on campus.

Bonnstetter is survived by his wife, his daughter, his parents, two brothers, a sister, seven nieces and nephews and his beloved dog.

The high school says it will be providing grief support for all students and staff on Monday andTuesday. Students are welcomed to come to campus on either or both days as needed, regardless of their learning model or cohort day. Bettendorf High School counselors will be available to meet individually or in small groups with students.

The school district says Mr. Bonnstetter will be missed by all and shared more about him in a statement on its website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.