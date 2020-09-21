Bettendorf School District offering training session to support parents with online learning

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf School District is providing a virtual training session that will support parents with online learning, the school district announced in a letter to parents and guardians.

In the letter, school district officials said the training will include an overview of online learning that includes information such as accessing grades, receiving notifications and navigating the Canvas homepage.

School officials say the training session will be available prior to October 1.

If parents or guardians have any questions they would like addressed during the training, they’re asked to click this link and complete the form by Thursday, September 24.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.