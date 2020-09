DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say a vehicle flipped onto its side near West 8th Street and Taylor Street around 8:45 P.M on Sunday. Police say when they arrived, everyone was out of the vehicle without injuries. Officials say they believe the driver temporarily fell asleep while driving.

A tow truck was requested by the driver.

