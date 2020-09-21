Advertisement

Davenport police say they found shell casings near Farnam Street and East Locust Street

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Davenport Police Department say they found shell casings after responding to the area of East Locust Street and Farnam Street on Sunday night.

According to a news release, officers found shell casings in the middle of Farnam Street just south of East Locust Street after responding to the area around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a report of shots fired.

Police say no damage or injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

#DPDMediaRelease: Shots Fired | September 20th, 2020 On 09.20.20, at approximately 2301 hours, officers responded to...

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

