Deadline to switch Rock Island-Milan students to blended learning for 2nd quarter is Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District is reminding parents and guardians the deadline to switch students to blended learning is coming up this Wednesday, September 23.

On October 19, the school district will move to its blended learning plan, which is a combination of in-person and remote learning in school buildings.

Parents and guardians can choose whether their children will either continue remote learning or move to blending learning by filling out the 2nd quarter Commitment Form.

If parents and guardians do not send a form in for their children by Wednesday, September 23, the school district says students will stay in their remote learning schedule the remainder of the 2nd quarter, which is until December 22.

Parents and guardians may switch their child from blended to remote learning at any time by notifying the school principal. However, school officials say parents may not switch from remote to blended learning after Wednesday, September 23.

The school district is providing information about the blended learning in-person schedule on its website. It can also be found below:

Schedule A

Students with the last names that start with A-L will report to school on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students will stay home for Remote Learning on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Schedule B

Students with the last names that start with M-Z will report to school on Thursdays and Fridays. Students will stay home for Remote Learning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blended Learning (in-person) Building Start and End Student Times:

PreK: AM program: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. PM program: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. AM program: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. PM program: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE): Preschool for All (PFA):

Head Start (HS): 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for full day session 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for part-day session (or 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. depending on busing)

Elementary Grades K-6: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Jr. High Grades 7-8: 8:15 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

Thurgood Marshall Learning Center: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

High School: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Remote learning hours occur in the afternoon for K-12. Remote Learning may include virtual instruction, office hours, intervention, etc. Principals will share this information for your child’s school.

There are more details about the Blended Learning Plan (and the Remote Learning Plan) on the website.

RIMSD #41 will send another commitment/choice form for parents to fill out for the 3rd quarter of the school year.

