Deadline to switch Rock Island-Milan students to blended learning for 2nd quarter is Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District is reminding parents and guardians the deadline to switch students to blended learning is coming up this Wednesday, September 23.

On October 19, the school district will move to its blended learning plan, which is a combination of in-person and remote learning in school buildings.

Parents and guardians can choose whether their children will either continue remote learning or move to blending learning by filling out the 2nd quarter Commitment Form.

If parents and guardians do not send a form in for their children by Wednesday, September 23, the school district says students will stay in their remote learning schedule the remainder of the 2nd quarter, which is until December 22.

Parents and guardians may switch their child from blended to remote learning at any time by notifying the school principal. However, school officials say parents may not switch from remote to blended learning after Wednesday, September 23.

The school district is providing information about the blended learning in-person schedule on its website. It can also be found below:

Schedule A

Students with the last names that start with A-L will report to school on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students will stay home for Remote Learning on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Schedule B

Students with the last names that start with M-Z will report to school on Thursdays and Fridays. Students will stay home for Remote Learning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blended Learning (in-person) Building Start and End Student Times:

  • PreK:
    • AM program: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
    • PM program: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.
    • AM program: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
    • PM program: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.
  • Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE):
    • Preschool for All (PFA):
  • Head Start (HS):
    • 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for full day session
    • 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for part-day session (or 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. depending on busing)
  • Elementary Grades K-6: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Jr. High Grades 7-8: 8:15 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
  • Thurgood Marshall Learning Center: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • High School: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Remote learning hours occur in the afternoon for K-12. Remote Learning may include virtual instruction, office hours, intervention, etc. Principals will share this information for your child’s school.

There are more details about the Blended Learning Plan (and the Remote Learning Plan) on the website.

RIMSD #41 will send another commitment/choice form for parents to fill out for the 3rd quarter of the school year.

Free meals available to all Davenport Community School District students

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
School officials say meals are available to students in the hybrid model and students learning 100% online.

Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher ‘will be missed dearly’ after he unexpectedly passed away

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher Keith Bonnstetter passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, school officials said.

North Scott Community School District expects to quarantine over 200 high school students

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT

North Scott High School to close temporarily after 11 test positive for coronavirus

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Montse Ricossa
North Scott High School is temporarily closing due to 11 positive COVID-19 tests within their school. Superintendent Joe Stutting says the school will be closed Friday and Monday, hoping to turn to virtual learning until October 5.

Iowa State cancels spring break among other spring 2021 schedule changes amid pandemic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT
Iowa State University announced it will be canceling spring break during the spring 2021 semester.

University of Iowa makes changes to winter 2020 and spring 2021 calendars

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
The University of Iowa is making some changes to its winter 2020 and spring 2021 academic calendars.

Augustana College reports 6 positive, 610 negative COVID-19 cases since start of school

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By Angela Rose
Students are asked to stay on campus as much as possible and minimize off-campus travel.

Friday is the last day for Davenport students to switch learning models

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT
|
By Angela Rose
Friday, September 11 is the last day for families to commit to a different learning platform for their children.