Advertisement

Frackies Pub & Grub says a brick was thrown through their front door Monday morning

Frackies Pub &amp; Grub shared this photo after the incident Monday morning.
Frackies Pub &amp; Grub shared this photo after the incident Monday morning.(Frackies Pub & Grub)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Frackies Pub & Grub posted on its Facebook page saying someone threw a brick through their front door around 7:50 a.m. Monday.

Frackies Pub & Grub is asking anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department.

In the Facebook post, Frackies Pub & Grub said nothing was taken because their alarm system ‘did its job.’

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County deputies arrest man on pending domestic battery, firearm charges

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Deputies say they responded to a report of a domestic battery and a man with a gun Saturday morning.

News

Illinois announces new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Health officials in Illinois have announced 1,477 new cases of COVID-19. Additionally, officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7 new deaths.

Iowa News

Iowa officials ID body found in burning ditch near Kellogg

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing sites to open in Kewanee, Toulon in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The sites will all be drive-through with no walk-ups.

Latest News

News

Davenport firefighters respond to car fire Monday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Free meals available to all Davenport Community School District students

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bettendorf School District offering training session to support parents with online learning

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Deadline to switch Rock Island-Milan students to blended learning for 2nd quarter is Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Davenport police say they found shell casings near Farnam Street and East Locust Street

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report 624 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, officials reported a total of 80,633 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.