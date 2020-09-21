Frackies Pub & Grub says a brick was thrown through their front door Monday morning
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Frackies Pub & Grub posted on its Facebook page saying someone threw a brick through their front door around 7:50 a.m. Monday.
Frackies Pub & Grub is asking anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department.
In the Facebook post, Frackies Pub & Grub said nothing was taken because their alarm system ‘did its job.’
