Frackies Pub & Grub says a brick was thrown through their front door Monday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Frackies Pub & Grub posted on its Facebook page saying someone threw a brick through their front door around 7:50 a.m. Monday.

Frackies Pub & Grub is asking anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department.

In the Facebook post, Frackies Pub & Grub said nothing was taken because their alarm system ‘did its job.’

