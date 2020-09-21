Free meals available to all Davenport Community School District students

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District says all students can now receive free meals.

The free meals became available to all students on Monday, September 21, regardless of income level or school. The meals are also available to students in the hybrid model and students learning 100% online

According to the school district, the free meal program includes a daily breakfast and lunch.

The school district shared more about the free meal program on its website. The information can also be found below:

Students who are 100% online who have pre-registered for meals will pick up meals every Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Davenport Learning Center. The DLC is located at 1008 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport, near the Department of Motor Vehicles and behind KFC. At pick-up, students will receive meals for the week.

For Hybrid Model students, meals will be provided on days in-school, and take-home meals will be provided on the student’s last day in-person for the week.

Hybrid Model Students: Hybrid Model students who wish to have take-home meals and are not already receiving them can contact their building and ask to have meals sent home.

Online Only Students: 100% Online Only learners sign up for meals by clicking here. Meal requests must be submitted by Monday at 5PM for pick-up on Tuesday. You must complete the form for each individual student.

