Hazy Sunshine This Afternoon

A gradual warming trend this week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Expect hazy sunshine and pleasant temperatures for this last day of summer, with highs reaching the middle to upper 70′s. We’ll see mostly clear skies this evening with lows in the 50′s. The smoky haze from western wildfires will persist during much of the week. No rain in sight until a cold front moves through on Sunday, where we could see a few showers and storms. Until then, we can expect scattered clouds and sunshine continuing over the region heading into the weekend. Fall officially begins at 8:31 AM tomorrow.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 76°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 55°.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine and lingering smoky haze. High: 79°.

