Advertisement

Iowa officials report 624 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Monday

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 624 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, officials reported a total of 80,633 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 10.9% and 1,266 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 3,382 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 741,361.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 271 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 34 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 74 are in the ICU.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport firefighters respond to car fire Monday morning

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Free meals available to all Davenport Community School District students

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Bettendorf School District offering training session to support parents with online learning

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Deadline to switch Rock Island-Milan students to blended learning for 2nd quarter is Wednesday

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Davenport police say they found shell casings near Farnam Street and East Locust Street

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Davenport firefighters respond to car fire Monday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport firefighters say the car fire was threatening a home.

Crimestoppers

Davenport police say they found shell casings near Farnam Street and East Locust Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officers found shell casings in the middle of Farnam Street just south of East Locust Street late Sunday night.

Back To School

Bettendorf School District offering training session to support parents with online learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
School officials say the training session will be available prior to October 1. // The Bettendorf School District is providing a virtual training session that will support parents with online learning, the school district announced in a letter to parents and guardians.

Back To School

Free meals available to all Davenport Community School District students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
School officials say meals are available to students in the hybrid model and students learning 100% online.

Back To School

Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher ‘will be missed dearly’ after he unexpectedly passed away

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher Keith Bonnstetter passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, school officials said.