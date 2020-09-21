Iowa officials report 624 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 624 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, officials reported a total of 80,633 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 10.9% and 1,266 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 3,382 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 741,361.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 271 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 34 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 74 are in the ICU.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.