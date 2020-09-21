Advertisement

Knox County deputies say two Toulon men drowned in a lake on Saturday

By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says two Toulon men drowned in lake on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at approximately 1:27 p.m. on Saturday to a lake at 2100 Illinois Route 180 in Williamsfield for an accident involving two drowning victims. The lake is governed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

William J. Self, 40, and Lawrence R. Self, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A preliminary autopsy report did not indicate any evidence of foul play.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Williamsfield Fire and Victoria Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation and recovery.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 343-9151 or via their website.

