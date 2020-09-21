Last day of summer and earlier sunset

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Today is a day of lasts. It’s the last full day of summer and also the last day where the sun will set at or after 7pm until March 14th. Loss of daylight peaks right around the Autumnal equinox with nearly three minutes less daylight each day. The average high and low today is 75º/51º and by March 14th it will be 41º/32º.

