North Scott High School starts temporary remote learning this week

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott High School is doing remote learning this week following an increase in COVID-19 cases at the school last week. TV6 spoke with the superintendent to see what they’re planning to do moving forward.

“It’s all of us in this together,” Joe Stutting said as he spoke about the district’s plans for this week.

The school district announced there were 11 confirmed coronavirus cases last Thursday that left roughly 200 students to quarantine. Stutting said there were a few more confirmed cases over the weekend.

“This weekend we add either four or five new positive cases that we’ll have to trace to see how many of our kids will be quarantined so that number is still climbing and that’s one of the data points we have to take a look at,” Stutting said.

Since the school did 100% in-person learning last week, they were able to do 100% remote learning this week and still satisfy the state’s 50/50 hybrid requirement. Now, the school is evaluating their current protocols.

“We have to take a look at next week, but it does give us a chance to rearrange rooms. Get that safer. Six feet distancing as much. Even more than we currently have and so we create a safer environment, have less quarantines...our teachers are able to focus then on how to be prepared to teach kids online,” he said. “Because even with quarantines, you know, you’re basically creating the hybrid model when you have that many kids. Teachers will have kids in the class five days a week and they’ll have kids online...It’s really how do we take care of our teachers to be better prepared which then helps our students have a higher quality education and we’re taking the time to do that too.”

Stutting said applying for a waiver isn’t off the table just yet, but he plans to reach out to the state for guidance. He said if all goes well after school activities for those that aren’t under quarantine could resume as early as Friday or Saturday.

“We’re all in this together inside and outside of school. Let’s do our best. Because we want our kids face-to-face, so we want our kids, participating in activities and we want them face-to-face to get the best education that they can,” he said.

