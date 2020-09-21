One air-lifted in Henry County accident

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC -

One person suffered serious injuries after a car crash while three juveniles are charged with underage drinking and authorities believe the incidents are related.

On September 19, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a crash on Old Highway 34.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the incident. The male victim sustained a head injury and was air-lifted from the scene.

Another investigation was started after a call about an underage drinking party. Three juveniles were charged with possession of alcohol under the legal age and released to their parents.

No information on the crash victim has been released.

